Forty-two area high school teams are scheduled to compete in the sixth annual FIRST Technology Challenge (FTC) robotics competition…

Forty-two area high school teams will compete in the sixth annual FIRST Technology Challenge (FTC) robotics competition Jan. 29 at Southeast Missouri State University. Professor and Chair of the Polytechnics Department, Dr. Brad Deken says “The Velocity Vortex” will be held in the Show Me Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public. He tells KZIM KSIM head to head competitions will start around noon but this year it will be a bit different…

The FTC is a competition in which teams of high school students, ages 13-18 spend months building and programming robots to compete against other teams. This is one of more than nearly 200 events taking place in 10 countries with the ultimate goal of making it to the World Championship in St. Louis in April.