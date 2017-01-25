Police are asking for your help after someone robbed a Subway restaurant in Carbondale on Monday…

Carbondale Police are asking for your help after the Subway restaurant in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue was robbed on Monday. A man wearing a ski mask walked into the shop just before 9 p.m. Monday, showed a gun and demanded money. He then fled on foot. He is described as black, 6 feet, two inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. They say he was wearing dark pants and a red letterman jacket. No one was injured in the incident. If you have information call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.