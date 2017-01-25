Precautionary boil order issued in Marble Hill

Southeast Missourian

The city of Marble Hill, Missouri, issued a precautionary boil order Tuesday evening until further notice because of a valve replacement on a six-inch water main. The boil-water order remains in effect for Pellegrino Park and the north side of the road on Highway 34 west from the Division of Family Services to the Bollinger County maintenance shed, according to a fax from city water operator Michael Johnson. Affected customers should boil drinking water for three to five minutes, which should kill any illness-causing microbes that might be present.