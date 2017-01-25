Scott County OK’s 2017 budget; December sales tax highest in last five years

In a year of ongoing security enhancements made at the jail and courthouse, Scott County also ended 2016 with the largest December sales tax revenue reported in the last five years. First District Commissioner Dennis Ziegenhorn noted the December 2016 monthly revenue was about $15,000 more than usual at $196,781.68, which is the largest amount of December monthly revenue since at least 2012. The county’s annual operating budget for 2017 was approved during the County Commission’s Jan. 13 meeting. County Clerk Rita Milam, chief budget officer said the County began 2017 with a cash balance of $97,927.68 in its General Revenue Fund. With revenues being projected at $5,768,930, the total funding available for expenditures is $5,866,857.68. After expenditures an estimated balance is $23,181.11. Funds were spent to upkeep, repair and renovate the Courthouse, Jail and Enhanced-911 Communication Center as these are always ongoing projects. Ziegenhorn says this year they will finish replacing the courthouse roof and also install a card-swipe entry system for staff. Also included are money transfers to law enforcement, the Assessment Fund and E-911 Communication funding. Go to kzimksim.com to see the other balances for fund in Scott County

Another major fund, the Road and Bridge Fund, began 2017 with a cash balance of $214,689.63. Revenues are projected at $1,290,270, and the total funding available for expenditures is $1,504,959.63. Estimated expenditures this year are $1,498,125 with the projected expenses including repairs and regular maintenance on roads and bridges maintained by the county, Milam said in the budget report. The Law Enforcement and E-911 funds include revenues and expenditures to operate the county’s 120-bed jail, provide 24-hour law enforcement protection and an enhanced-911 system for Scott County residents. The Law Enforcement Fund has $2,602,252 estimated for revenues and $2,602,607 budgeted for expenditures in 2017. The 2017 estimated revenues and expenditures for the E-911 Fund is $464,800.

SE Missourian