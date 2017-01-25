The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is recruiting new skaters!

The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is starting its next training class and you join even if you’ve never skated before! You must be 18 or older, have a mouth guard and skates, and you willing to learn how to skate on the flat track. There is a recruitment night coming up February 6 at the AC Brase Arena at 6:00 pm. For more information email info@capegirardeaurollerderby.com or search for Cape Girardeau Roller Derby on Facebook. Or call Kristin Rickman at 207-475-6731