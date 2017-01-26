A Mt. Vernon man arrested after trying to hijack car at gunpoint…

WSIL

A Mt. Vernon man is behind bars after trying to hijack a car in a Taco Bell parking lot. Officers were called around 10:30 Tuesday night to investigate a report of a car being hijacked at gunpoint. When they arrived, the suspect fled on foot. He was eventually located early Wednesday morning after a homeowner confronted him in their garage. Joshua Hart faces charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking, criminal trespass to residence and resisting a peace officer.