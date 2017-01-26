A Popular restaurant in St. Louis has been damaged by fire

A popular restaurant on the Hill in St. Louis is badly damaged after an afternoon fire. The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at Giovanni’s On the Hill. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the fire burned through the roof, causing extensive damage to the second floor. Owner Carmelo Gabriele and seven others were inside at the time, but no one was hurt. Jenkerson says two of those who were inside were electricians who had been making repairs. Fire officials believe the cause the fire was electrical. Gabriele says the goal is to reopen the restaurant in a couple of months.