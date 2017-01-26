An extremely ugly fish with a bad reputation is making its way back into the population of Missouri’s waterways…

The alligator gar is a fish native to Missouri. Fisheries Management Biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Salvador Mondragon says efforts have begun to reseed this fish in area waterways including the Mississippi and St. Francis Rivers. 2 fish per acre or a total of 400 fish have been released with the hopes they will spawn and rebuild a large population Mondragon says – yes the fish are ugly but have been proven to NOT be aggressive. The rumors of them eating small children and animals are false. He tells KZIM KSIM there are many reasons to restock the Alligator gar.

The Chinese carp is depleting our area of native fish and the gar could be a long term answer. However they need nearly perfect conditions to spawn successfully and cannot reproduce until they are 10 years old. They do live a long time with the oldest documented at 99 years! To learn more go to mdc.mo.gov