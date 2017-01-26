Carbondale police will be out in force for the “Polar Bear” weekend…

Carbondale police say they will be conducting special patrols this weekend for the annual “Polar Bear” event. The annual party which begins Saturday, is considered to be the biggest for Southern Illinois University Carbondale students. Police will be cracking down on alcohol and drug-impaired drivers. Sergeant Amber Ronketto says it is to protect the general public. Drink or drive—but never do both. If you do, you will be arrested. Officers will also be on seat belt patrol.