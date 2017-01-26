Local businesses are warning of a recent Phishing Scam that may be targeting this area…

“Phishing” is a term used to describe people attempting to acquire sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, account numbers, social security numbers, birth dates, pin numbers, and other sensitive debit or card details. A criminal will attempt to obtain information to steal money from your account or steal your identity. Two Sikeston businesses, including the Ponder Funeral Home, received a call stating their account was delinquent and asked for payment. They stated they knew their accounts were not delinquent and called Sikeston DPS. If you get a call like this, hang up and call the company yourself. If you have already given this information out over the phone you need to call your bank or financial institution immediately. If you are a victim of fraud then you need to report it to your bank and then contact your local police agency.