McClure Man Sentenced to Prison for Possession of Stolen Vehicle…

22-year old Gabriel Rhymer of McClure has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one felony count of Unlawful Possession of Stolen Vehicle. He will also serve three years of Mandatory Supervised Release. Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds says Rhymer was arrested in April 2015 while in possession of a vehicle stolen in Cape Girardeau. Rhymer is convicted of a Class 2 Felony but sentenced as a Class X offender based upon two prior Class 2 Felony convictions.