U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s staff will host a Mobile Office on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 8:00 to 9:00am at Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. This is an opportunity for you to discuss questions or concerns with the federal government one-on-one with members of Senator Blunt’s staff. Blunt’s Columbia office also extends one-on-one service to all Missourians who have an issue with a federal agency or need additional assistance. To reach the Constituent Services call (573) 442-8151