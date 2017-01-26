Sewer work needed before Main Street sidewalk, lighting project

Southeast Missourian

Sewer repairs are needed along Cape Girardeau’s Main Street before work can begin on the sidewalk replacement and lighting project. Project contractor Fronabarger Concreters and the city will begin fixing the sanitary sewer line beginning today. The repair work will start near the Independence Street intersection and proceed north toward Broadway. Deputy city manager Molly Hood says the work is expected to be complete before Feb. 15. The sewer leaks were found as crews were preparing for the sidewalk project. In a statement, city officials said “the leaks, while not significant, could have posed a threat to the overall project in the future. Leaks can lead to voids in the ground which — in the absolute worst-case scenario — can result in sinkholes and possible street collapse.” Traffic and parking on one or both sides of the street where work is occurring will be intermittently affected. Hood says downtown residents and business owners can call city staff at (573) 339-6327 to learn more about how the repair work might affect them.