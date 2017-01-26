Thursday, January 26th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Stephen Tolar, 39, who got busted after a bag of drugs fell from his shorts as he was talking to a police officer.

Police in Key West, Florida pulled Tolar over for running a stop sign.

He got out of the car, and as he stood there a bag filled with drugs fell out of his shorts.

The bag contained $2,000 worth of the designer drug Molly, aka MDMA, crack cocaine, hash and marijuana.

He was arrested for drug trafficking.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Lisa Bunker, a 51-year-old New Hampshire woman, who cut her face while doing sword tricks, then got arrested after she accidentally punched a cop while trying to explain.

Bunker told police she accidentally cut herself in the face while she was practicing sword tricks.

Then while she tried to show a police officer, by miming it without the sword, she accidentally punched him in the face in the process.

When the officer tried to arrest her, she crawled on the floor and hid her hands.

She was eventually arrested and charged with simple assault, reckless conduct, and resisting arrest.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Johnathan Ranieri from Allentown, Pennsylvania, who showed up drunk for work and then got busted for a DUI as he was leaving the parking lot.

Police did not specify where he worked, but they say Ranieri’s boss saw him drunk on the job, and sent him home.

As Ranieri started to drive away a state trooper stopped him and charged him with a DUI.

He’s facing drunk driving charges.

No word on whether he got fired.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

ABC Digital, which inadvertently listed Tom Hanks and Amy Adams in their Academy Award nominees list on Tuesday.

Hanks and Adams were erroneously included in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories – for ‘Sully’ and ‘Arrival’ respectively – on the Oscars online outlet shortly after the nominations were announced on Tuesday.

ABC Digital has since recognized their error and apologized, and corrected their mistake.