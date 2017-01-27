Four arrests were made after two pursuits in Sikeston…

Four people were arrested by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety after two vehicle pursuits Wednesday afternoon. Captain Jim McMillen tells KZIM KSIM a tip came in about subjects in Lincoln Park who were possibly engaged in criminal activity. As officers approached two vehicles fled scene quickly in separate directions. Two pursuits began with one vehicle going into a cotton field south of South West and Bollweevil Boulevard. Two men abandoned the car and were apprehended after a short chase. The second went northwest of Sikeston and then back down Highway 60 to the southeast part of town. Stop sticks ended that chase. After a short time, the vehicle pulled into a parking lot off of Dona Street where four people were taken into custody including; 18-year old Nicholas Gilbert, of Sikeston. He is charged with Felony resisting arrest and 14 traffic offenses. His bond is 5000$ cash only. 21- year old Kalum Campbell, of Cape is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, felony possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence, his bond is 10,000 cash only. 18-year old Deon Willis, of Charleston was charged with 4 counts of felony second degree assault, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony resisting arrest, and traffic violations. His bond is 15,000$ cash only. One man was released. The DPS located firearms, a felony amount of illegal narcotics and cash.