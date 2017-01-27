Friday, January 27th 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Ashton Olsen, 21, who was arrested after he stole a car so he could drive to a meeting with his parole officer.

Police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota say Olsen took a car that had been left running in the cold temperatures and drove it to a meeting with his probation officer.

After the car was called in as stolen, police tracked it to his meeting.

He has been charged with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and will have plenty to talk about when that comes up in court next month.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Nicholas Bruner, 31, a burglar in Connecticut, who learned if you’re going to rob a business, don’t leave your keys and cell phone behind.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at a pet hospital and found a rear window broken and blood on the window frame.

Inside the hospital police said they found a trail of blood on the floor along with the set of keys and a cell phone.

Police traced the cell phone and keys to Bruner, who admitted it was his, but claimed he had lost them and couldn’t remember where.

Police believe Bruner was looking for drugs.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Orlando, Florida police officer Ben Gauntlett, who got arrested, after he was pulled over while driving drunk and shirtless.

Police pulled over their fellow officer after they observed his truck weaving and running a red light.

Gauntlett told the deputy he was coming from a birthday party and had stopped downtown at a bar on his way home.

A breathalyzer revealed he was nearly three-times the legal limit when stopped.

Gauntlett has been relieved of his duties pending an internal investigation.

He was also ordered to turn over his badge and his firearm.

Ironically, the shirtless Gauntlett helped save a man’s life in 2015, after he used the “shirt off his back” to provide first aid to a man whose throat had been slit.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An unidentified man in Australia, who told police he was speeding because the wind was pushing his car.

The police officer stopped him for being 10 mph over the posted speed limit and the driver blamed it on a tail wind.

Since the man was driving a pickup and not a sail boat, he was fined $150.