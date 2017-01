WSIL TV is reporting that Marion Police are seeking your help in tracking down a theft suspect. On January 18th, a man used a stolen credit card to buy $90 worth of cigarettes at Roll N Up Liquors on West DeYoung Street in Marion. Police describe him as having graying hair and wearing glasses, and driving a gray Toyota Prius. If you recognize him or have any information, contact Marion Police at (618) 993-2124.