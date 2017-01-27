Meadow Heights considers four-day school week

Southeast Missourian

Meadow Heights School District officials are considering whether a four-day school week could be a boon to students and the district’s finances. Superintendent John Wiggans announced the proposal in a newsletter this week, saying it could save the district money. The school reportedly has a decent reserve balance but want to be proactive to have the funds to reinvest in teacher training, technology, maintaining buildings and grounds and to be innovative in programs for students. The proposal is just an idea at this point but would implement a Tuesday-to-Friday class schedule, with Mondays being used for staff development, tutoring and enrichment activities. The school year would consist of 146 days from 8:05 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Wiggans said the district plans to announce several public hearings during the next school board meeting in February and eventually send out a survey if need be. He said adopting the four-day week likely would save the district $110,000 to $120,000 per year.