The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office reports finding a mother and her two children dead in an apparent murder-suicide…

The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a mother and her two children were found dead in what looks like a murder-suicide. Thursday afternoon around 2 o’clock the bodies of 32-year old Laura Coleman and her children were discovered in a Ripley County home near Fairdealing. Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton says investigators believe this to be a case of double murder-suicide. The Current River Major Case Squad was activated to investigate with the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Doniphan City Police, and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Autopsies are scheduled for this morning.