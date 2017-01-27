Tip of man’s finger bitten off during fight, police say

Southeast Missourian

During a fight at a Cape Girardeau group home Monday, a Cape Girardeau man bit off the tip of another man’s finger right down to the bone. 28-year old Nathan David Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety, but he would be required to wear a device to track the consumption of alcoholic beverages. A probable-cause statement says the victim said it all started when a witness said he would report Jones for drinking alcohol about 8 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Franks Lane. Drinking alcohol is against the rules of the facility. Jones pushed the victim and then they started wrestling. Jones bit the victim’s finger during the struggle, then fled the scene when the fight was broken up. The victim’s finger was oozing blood. When Jones was located he reportedly smelled of alcohol and was having trouble walking. Jones had a laceration on his nose and several red marks on his face. Jones’ lawyer, Malcolm Montgomery, applied Wednesday for a change of judge from Judge Gary Kamp.