Two charged with using fake credit cards in Perryville

Southeast Missourian

Two people are facing felony forgery charges after using fake credit cards to buy cigarettes in Perryville, Missouri. Perryville police arrested 27-year old Ashem R. Jamaal of Brooklyn, New York, and 23-year old Diana C. Tolbert, of Philadelphia on Monday. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged them with nine counts of felony forgery each. Their bonds were set at $10,000 cash only. Jamaal told a Secret Service special agent he had purchased 15 fraudulent credit cards from an internet chat room. He and Tolbert used those cards to buy several cartons of cigarettes from a Perryville convenience store with the intent of selling them. A probable cause statement says Perryville Police and the County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to possible fraud at St. Joe’s General Store. Deputies stopped Jamaal and Tolbert’s vehicle, and found $1,731 worth of purchases at four convenience stores in Perryville using several different credit cards. They also found fake IDs.