The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce held their 2017 Annual Dinner Friday with about 850 Chamber members in attendance. Brenda Newbern was awarded the 2016 Ambassador of the Year Award. The Small Business of the Year award is given to a business that is at least 51% locally owned, has no more than 50 employees and has been in business for more than five years. This year there was a tie. Begley, Young, Unterreiner & White, LLC was one and Bennett Family Dentistry was the other. Chamber President and CEO John Mehner tells KZIM KSIM the Rush H. Limbaugh Award went to Charles L. Drury, a founder of Drury Hotels…

Drury helped start Drury Hotels in 1973. The company now has 140 hotels in 21 states and employs more than 5,000 people. They have received the JD Power and Associates Award for 11 consecutive years. In 2016, Drury Hotels was named one of the top places to work and they also received the Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor. Mehner says there is a long list of people who are considered for the prestigious award.