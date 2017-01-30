2 people have been arrested for narcotics in Mississippi County…

Two people from Wyatt are facing felony charges following a narcotics distribution investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says the investigation began last week when deputies received information that methamphetamine was being distributed by Jason Sharp from an address in rural Mississippi County. Surveillance was used to develop probable cause to gain a search warrant which was served early Saturday morning. The search yielded a large amount of marijuana, methamphetamine, money, scales, baggies and other items used in drug distribution. 42-year old Jason Sharp, of Wyatt, is charged with the class C felony of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond is set at $200,000. 36-year old Youlanda Sharp, of Wyatt, is charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her bond was set at $25,000. Both are in the Mississippi County Detention Center.