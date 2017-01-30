Register now!

KZIM KSIM has your chance to win a very special Valentine’s Day prize pack!

Now until February 13th, you can register below to win the Valentine’s Day prize pack! It will be delivered to your significant other by one of our DJs on Valentine’s Day!

Prize pack includes:

o A bouquet of flowers from Arrangements by Joyce

o Logan’s Roadhouse Gift Card

o 2 Cheap Trick and Foreigner tickets

Just submit a picture of you and your loved one. We’ll randomly select ONE lucky winner to surprise with the Valentine’s Day prize pack on Wednesday, February 14th.

Sign up to win the Valentine’s Day prize pack with Our Nation Your Station KZIM KSIM!