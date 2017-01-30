Additional charges filed against Jackson man accused of child abuse; woman also charged

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested a Jackson man on suspicion of statutory sodomy and child-molestation and a Jackson woman on suspicion of child abuse or neglect. 28-year old Devin M. Biri was originally charged with abuse or neglect of a child in December. A probable-cause statement says Biri was supposed to be watching a 1-year-old child when the child suffered a skull fracture and other injuries. Hospital staff says the injuries were consistent with an abused child. Biri posted bond on that charge Jan. 11. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged Biri with first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation. A probable cause statement says a 7-year-old victim said in a forensic interview at Beacon Health Center on Jan. 19th Biri, touched her inappropriately in November. Also on January 6th a 9-year-old victim said Biri made her perform oral sex on him and touched her inappropriately multiple times between the ages of 7 and 9 years old. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 28-year old Ashley Ann Hudson, with child neglect because she left a 19-month-old child in the care of a dangerous person. Hudson said she never saw Biri abuse the child in her presence. Biri and Hudson’s bonds each were set at $75,000 cash or surety.