One person is dead and three more injured in a crash in Stoddard County…

Missouri Highway Patrol reports indicate one fatality and three serious injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Saturday. 30-year old Jordan T. Evans of Imperial was southbound on Highway 25 just south of Dexter when he apparently crossed the center line and struck a northbound car driven by 40-year old Kristy E. Steward, of Dexter. A third vehicle, driven by 22-year old Nathaniel C. Thurston, of Bernie, then rear ended Steward’s car. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene by Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope. Steward was seriously injured. Thurston and a passenger in his car, 19-year old Alex R. Moeller had minor injuries. Thurston and Moeller were taken to Southeast Healthcare of Stoddard County for treatment of minor injuries. Steward was taken by helicopter to Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. NO ONE was wearing a seatbelt. Evans is the 4th fatality in the troop E patrol area in 2017.