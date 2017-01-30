Route KK in Cape County reduced for pipe replacement

Route KK in Cape Girardeau County between Interstate 55 and Route B will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday through Friday, according to a MoDOT news release. All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.