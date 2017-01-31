DWI suspect arrested at gunpoint after brief pursuit

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man committed several traffic violations before stopping for a patrol car early Sunday near his home on Montgomery Street. The suspect then was arrested at gunpoint. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 37-year old Ranell Anthony Robinson with felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender and misdemeanor resisting arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety, with the condition Robinson not consume or possess intoxicants. A probable-cause statement says police initiated a traffic stop about 1 a.m. when he saw Robinson driving his 1994 GMC Sierra 54 mph in a 35 mph zone on William Street near its intersection with Hanover Street. The officer used his lights and siren. Robinson ran two stop signs, failed to signal while turning left and failed to yield over the course of nearly a mile. He pulled over in the 1700 block of Montgomery Street. The officer pulled his firearm and told Robinson to show his hands. Robinson followed commands to get on the ground, and was taken unto custody. Robinson said he consumed 17 pills, including three muscle relaxants and a nerve pill, but he declined field, breath and blood tests. A judge ordered them done. Robinson has convictions for driving while intoxicated in October 2004 in Cape Girardeau County, July 2008 in Mississippi County and January 2010 in Cape Girardeau County.