Murray police find Indiana man dead behind the wheel

WPSD TV is reporting that an investigation is underway after a Indiana man was found dead behind the wheel of a car in Murray. The Murray Police Department says around 2:48 a.m., an officer on patrol was flagged down by a person who said they saw damage to a fence on Robertson Road North. The officer found the damaged fence and a minivan in a field past the fence. Officers say the minivan had been traveling northbound when it crossed the southbound lane, left the road, and hit a tree and the fence before stopping in an open field. The coroner pronounced the driver, 38-year-old Chad Smith of Newburgh, Indiana, dead at the scene. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.