Race for Cardwell police chief changes following termination

Daily Dunklin Democrat

Only one person will be officially running for Cardwell Police Chief in the April 4 election after candidate Richard Lyell was declared ineligible to run for the position by election officials. The development marks the latest in a string of issues plaguing the office of Cardwell police chief, including Lyell’s resignation as chief in September before he was terminated as city police officer on Monday. Dunklin County Clerk Kent Hampton, Lyell did not meet qualifications set by Cardwell City Ordinance No. 432, which requires those running for the position of Police Chief to be “an inhabitant of the City for at least one year immediately before his/her election”. As of early Friday afternoon, Lyell had not withdrawn his name from running. Hampton says the county will not recognize his filing. Lyell was terminated from his position as police officer on Monday. Brad Gibson will now run unopposed for the position but his election could be canceled out by a ballot measure that, if passed, would allow the city council to choose its next chief. Cody Johnson is now serving as the only police officer, but Herndon says the city is working with the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department to make sure its needs are met ahead of the April 4 election.