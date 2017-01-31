Schrader students are celebrating their new ‘School of Character’ designation…

Alma Schrader Elementary School received a major designation Friday! Principal Ruth Ann Orr says they have been named a Missouri State ‘School of Character’. For nearly ten years the entire school population has worked towards the goal with several honorable mentions – but never have they received a solid designation. She tells KZIM KSIM they evaluated the climate, culture and student outcomes, so this goes well beyond any one person…

The organization used to be called Character Ed and is now Character plus. Orr says the lengthy application process and being under the microscope was well worth it. They now proudly display the banner and are now in the running for the national distinction. They would also go to a ceremony in Arlington, Virginia to be recognized.