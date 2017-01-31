Tuesday, January 31st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A 37-year-old Canadian man, who tried to slash the tires of a parked car, but ended up stabbing himself instead and required emergency surgery.

The unidentified man got into a fit of rage when someone parked too close to his vehicle.

He took out a knife to puncture a tire, but “was unfamiliar with the physics behind his actions” and stabbed himself.

The knife must have hit an artery because he started gushing blood.

He tried to drive to the hospital, but had to call for an ambulance.

He was rushed into surgery where doctors repaired the artery in his leg.

To add insult to injury, he’s being charged with criminal mischief.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

William Bonilla, 26, Susana Velasquez, 18, and Luis Riofrio-Arias, 27, who were arrested after they checked out of a hotel, and left a pound of marijuana behind in their room.

Police in New Jersey responded to the Harmon Meadow Hotel after the cleaning staff found a large vacuum sealed bag of marijuana.

The officers checked the security cameras and the hotel registry and learned a hotel employee had rented the room and the trio then used it for their operation.

Police eventually tracked down the trio.

Bonilla was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to distribute marijuana; while Velasquez and Riofrio-Arias were each charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The hotel employee hasn’t been charged yet, but probably lost his job.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Romana Pretty, 30, who stole $1,200 worth of merchandise from a Kmart in Florida, but was arrested after she left behind her purse with her I.D. in it.

As an added bonus, the purse also contained methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers went to the address on her ID and arrested her on a variety of charges, and they also arrested Craig Brocketto, 33, who was her getaway driver.

Brocketto was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Ross Compton, who was arrested for arson after the data on his pacemaker ratted him out.

Authorities in Middleton, Ohio were investigating a fire at Compton’s house after he called 911 and told the dispatcher he’d grabbed some possessions, threw them out the window, and narrowly escaped.

Investigators didn’t buy the story and when they learned he wore a pacemaker, they subpoenaed the heart rate data of the device during the fire.

They submitted, “If his house was really on fire and he was scrambling to save stuff and escape, his heart rate should’ve been elevated and his wasn’t.”

Gasoline was also found on Compton’s shoes, pants, and shirt, and fire investigators found multiple points of origin of the fire from outside the house.

Compton was charged with arson and insurance fraud.