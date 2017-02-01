An assault occurred on Campus at SE Missouri State University..

The Southeast Missouri State University’s Campus Violence Prevention office is confirming an assault on campus Wednesday, January 25th, at 9 pm, near the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Harmony. The victim reported that he returning to campus from work when a white male in his mid-20s, about six feet tall, weighing between 120 and 150 pounds with short curly blond hair punched him and pushed him into some bushes. The attacker was driving what appeared to be a black vehicle. The victim said he did not know the man. This was a late report to the Campus Violence Prevention Office. The victim came forward on Monday, Jan. 30.