Flu season is here and the numbers are higher than expected…

Lab confirmed cases of Type A flu in Cape Girardeau County are already above those from this time in 2016. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Nurse Vanessa Presley tells KZIM KSIM it isn’t abnormal to see more cases around this time as we hit the peak season however she feels a lot more people could avoid the flu if they had gotten immunized.

The stats look like this: Influenza A this year has a confirmed total of 230 and Influenza B has 35. There were only 200 cases of A this time last year but B had higher numbers at 147. There is also 1 case that has not been typed. Presley says in the state of Missouri we have 9,338 cases of confirmed flu and that too is ahead of last year. These numbers change every day as more stats come in. It is not too late to get your flu vaccine and it will last you the whole season.