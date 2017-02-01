Irritating fumes evacuate Fountainbleu Lodge; no injuries reported

Southeast Missourian

Residents, staff and visitors at Fountainbleau Lodge in Cape Girardeau were evacuated Tuesday night because of unknown fumes that spread throughout the facility. Battalion chief Mark Starnes says firefighters went to the assisted-living and nursing home at 2001 N. Kingshighway at 7:20 p.m.; many residents already had been evacuated outside. Visitors of one resident who did not wish to be named said the fumes did not have a smell but burned their nostrils and throats. No occupants were injured, and no one requested medical assistance at the scene. Firefighters ventilated the building using fans. After a half-hour residents were allowed back inside. Fountainbleau officials could not say how many people were affected. Firefighters continued to investigate but were unable to determine the source of the fumes by the time residents were allowed back inside at 7:50 p.m. Starnes said he did not expect foul play was involved.