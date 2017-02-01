Jackson municipal inmates soon will be housed at county jail

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau County and Jackson officials are finalizing a contract so that Jackson municipal inmates soon will be held at Cape Girardeau County Jail. Jackson Police Capt. Scott Akers says the Jackson Board of Aldermen approved the contract at a Jan. 23 meeting, but the Cape Girardeau County Commission still needs to approve the contract. Under the contract, Cape Girardeau County would keep inmates waiting for warrants from the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and inmates held on Jackson municipal warrants on a 24-hour hold. Cape Girardeau County will charge Jackson $50.82 per day per municipal inmate, the same amount the county charges the U.S. Marshals Service for federal inmates. Akers says the majority of Jackson municipal inmates are held for less than 24 hours, then issued a summons. Most of Jackson’s inmates who were held in cells at the Jackson police station were inmates waiting on a state warrant. For those inmates, Jackson will not be charged but will perform booking duties at the jail. On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County Jail had 246 inmates, about 30 of which were federal inmates.