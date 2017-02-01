State’s supreme court upholds local judge’s ruling in sodomy case

Southeast Missourian

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday a local judge made the right ruling on a constitutional amendment, and a Cape Girardeau man’s trial can proceed. A trial for 34-year old Kendrick Lamarr Tipler, of Cape Girardeau on a charge of statutory sodomy was canceled in May while the state’s highest court considered whether an amendment to the Missouri Constitution would apply to his case. Tipler pleaded guilty April 19, 2006, to endangering the welfare of a child by having sexual contact. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tipler with first-degree statutory sodomy Nov. 14, 2014, after he was accused of molesting a 9-year-old relative between September and December 2013. The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the rule applies to all trials occurring on or after Dec. 4, 2014, and does not apply to the original time of the offense. The opinion was written by Judge Paul C. Wilson. Gardner originally ruled a mistrial in Tipler’s first trial Dec. 9, 2015. A new trial date has not been set.