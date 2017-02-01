Student arrested for making threat toward school

Daily Dunklin Democrat

A South Pemiscot High School student has been arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat. Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield says that on Monday, they were contacted by the South Pemiscot School superintendent about a student post on Facebook of a possible threat toward the school. Steele Police along with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of 19 year old Jeremy Ypya of Steele. He is charged with second degree terrorist threat, with a bond set at $100,000 cash only. Ypya is scheduled for arraignment today before Circuit Judge William Carter in Pemiscot County. They did not give details as to what the threat entailed.