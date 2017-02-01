The Illinois State Police (ISP) District 22 rolled out enforcement plans for Super Bowl 51. Troopers will strictly enforce FATAL-4 moving violations which includes; DUI, Speeding, Distracted Driving, and Seat Belt compliance, but will place an emphasis on impaired driving. During the 2016 big game weekend troopers issued 2,494 FATAL-4 citations statewide, 200 of which were alcohol related arrests, nearly double the 105 alcohol arrests during the 49th Super Bowl weekend in 2015. District 22 will conduct roving patrols and roadside safety checks in high fatality areas. Interim Commander Lt. Michael Alvey says alcohol is a leading factor in fatal traffic crashes, especially during celebratory weekends. Keep the roadways safe by planning ahead and designating a driver, calling a cab or using a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft.