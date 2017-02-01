The Sikeston Depot Museum has a vast display of important items for Black History Month…

During February, the Sikeston Depot Museum is hosting a vast display of items to show the impact of black Americans to our area. Executive Director Donna Brown tells KZIM KSIM the Daughters of Sunset have really put together an informative exhibit that one and all should take time to see. They are highlighting two men from the boot heel in particular…

The Depot Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm. They are at 116 West Malone.