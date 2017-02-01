Troopers: Perryville man possessed child porn

Southeast Missourian

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said on Monday they arrested a Perryville man on suspicion of promoting and possessing child pornography. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 27-year old Timothy John Speer, with first-degree promoting child pornography and possession of child pornography. Speer’s bond was set at $75,000 cash only. A probable-cause statement says Troopers traced a video involving two girls, ages 9 and 12, in sexually explicit situations to an internet protocol address matching Speer’s computer in the 800 block of Jenkins Street. Troopers performed a search warrant Monday at Speer’s house and seized his laptop. Troopers found 47 files of sexually explicit images of minor children on his computer. Speer said he used the laptop to download child pornography, and he downloaded those pictures in November.