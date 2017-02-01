What day would you like to relive or experience again?

In honor of Groundhog Day, but with the Bill Murray movie twist, we asked our crew what day they would want to experience again, whether it was just once, or on-demand now and then.

Faune Riggin

Host of the Morning News Watch

News and Program Director

I would love to relive the day when my son Dawson was James Brown in his school play in 4th grade. He was in a silver shiny jacket and my high heeled black boots with dark makeup and a wig. He was so excited to scream Hey!!!! I feel good. that he did it over and over and the crowd roared. he was sooo happy.

2nd – I would love to relive the day Moochie’s team won the CYTF superbowl for the senior division. The excitement and joy were on overload and I have seen him smile so big! They worked so hard and it paid off in spades. Such a great day.

3rd – I would love to relive the night I was crowned Mrs. North Dakota because the emcee said the wrong city at first so I thought I had lost. So when they came and put the crown on my head I lost it for a few minutes. I took 3rd runner up in the world that year represnting my home state.

4th – on a loop I would never want to do that for any day. It would loose it’s meaning.

Stephen K

Digital Manager & Webmaster

I came up with this question, but ironically I had some difficulty coming up with an answer. I don’t have any kiddos and have never been married. Nothing comes to mind about something that was so amazing that I recall, but I recently had an experience that I would like to recall and experience again…

You may not know, but I have been announcing for Cape Girardeau Roller Derby for about 5 years now. I love working with and being involved with the team.

They have this tradition of circling up and giving “warm and fuzzies” while they cool down and stretch at the end of practice.

Recently they put me in the center of the circle and each of the dozen or so skaters took a turn boasting, complimenting, and bragging on me and it is definitely one of my favorite moments. I was pretty red-faced by the end, but I was honored, touched, proud, and felt so loved.

A big thank you to the ladies of CGRD for such a memorable moment!

Hope you enjoyed this weeks post. Join in on the fun and let us know your answer in the comments below!