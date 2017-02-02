A Patton Man wins Big lottery prize

Michael Marks of Patton takes beginner’s luck to a new level when he played the Missouri Lottery 50X for the first time on Jan 19. Marks bought a couple of $1 tickets at the Perryville Motomart. One ticket had a $10 prize. He used that winner to pick up the 50X ticket. Then scratches a $100,000 prize. Marks is the first Missouri lottery player to claim one of the $100,000 prizes. The Missouri Lottery Communications Manager Susan Goedde tells KZIM KSIM that $100,000 Prizes are still available in the 50X Cash Scratchers Game.

The $10 Scratchers Ticket still has 34.6 million in prizes, including all three $1 million top prizes.