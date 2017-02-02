Cape increases number of officers trained to respond to mental-illness situations

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau Police said it has between three and six crisis-intervention-trained officers on each shift, and that increase in training coincided with a decrease in mental-health calls. Crisis intervention team training teaches de-escalation techniques to officers responding to a crisis situation, such as a person with a mental-health condition. When it began tracking such calls, the department had 27 mental-health calls in May, or about six a week. The department now averages four calls a week, up slightly from September when the number was down to two or three reports per week. Public information officer Adam Glueck says more officers are now trained and are now better equipped to deal with those situations. Officers trained in the crisis intervention team program include both canine handlers and several officer personnel who are available if needed. The department intends to send more officers through crisis intervention team training.