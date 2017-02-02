Man shot after stealing truck

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man who was shot after stealing a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon. WSIL TV reports that 26-year old Benjamin Upchurch was released from the hospital Tuesday at around 6:00 p.m. after being treated for the gun shot he received to his upper left shoulder. On January 31, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 10000 block of Ogden Landing Road for a report of a truck being stolen. The victim told police Upchurch took the truck and crashed through a closed gate. The victim said the truck was headed in his direction so he fired a handgun at the truck. The truck was later located at the intersection of Ogden Landing Road and Cairo Road. Upchurch surrendered without incident and it was clear he had been shot. He was taken into custody by the sheriff’s department and charged with several criminal offenses, including theft, trespassing, DUI, criminal mischief and driving on a suspended license. He’s being held in the McCracken County Regional Jail.