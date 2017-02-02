The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association plans to award $54,000 in college scholarships to students throughout Illinois who want to pursue a higher education during the 2017-2018 academic year. They can be applied to tuition, books and fees only. Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel says his office is giving away 500$. He tells KZIM KSIM they really just want to help the future generation of leaders…

Students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois. There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. But he or she must be a permanent Illinois resident. Applications are available at the Union County Sheriff’s Office in Jonesboro and online at www.ilsheriff.org. You must submit by March 15.