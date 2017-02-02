Thursday, February 2nd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A woman in Australia, who called the police to complain about her pot dealer raising prices.

When the police asked for details she hung up.

She then took to social media to vent her frustrations.

The police responded by posting “If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we’d love to help.”

She’s yet to respond back.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Teresa Gillard, 42, an Arizona woman who stabbed her boyfriend because he turned down her desire to have a threesome with a women they met at a dog park.

Gillard and the unnamed “other woman” were getting pretty drunk when they proposed the idea to the boyfriend.

He turned the offer down because he wasn’t feeling well.

The dispute escalated and Gillard grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him several times in the arm and abdomen.

The police were called and the victim luckily received only minor lacerations.

Gillard is facing felony aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Kyle Christopher Barwan, 27, who impersonated a military officer to get money from the woman he just met, because he wanted to continue playing an online video game, and buy a new controller.

Barwan is already known by authorities for pretending to be in the military from previous arrests in Kentucky and Illinois.

Most recently he met his victim on a dating site.

He claimed to be a CIA “mercenary” and needed money from her for a special mission.

She gave him some money and he spent $60 to continue playing Call of Duty online and $80 for a new game controller.

Police caught up with him and he was arrested again; this time for soliciting funds and misrepresenting military service.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Charlie Ray Carroll, 47, a wheelchair bound man, who was arrested after he was seen grabbing on to the rear of moving vehicles to help him get where he wanted to go.

Pennsylvania Police say Carroll was highly intoxicated when he was in the traffic lanes trying to grab on to passing vehicles.

Police helped him to safety and arrested him for public drunkenness and DUI.