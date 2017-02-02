Two more people arrested in the boot heel for narcotics

Two bootheel residents are facing felony charges following a narcotics distribution investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says that while working an unrelated investigation in East Prairie Monday night when they noticed suspicious behavior by 37-year old Geoff Shaffer Junior, of Sikeston and 35-year old Christy Bailey, of Bertrand. When confronted Shaffer allegedly dropped a large sum of money. Ask they spoke the Sheriff developed probable cause to believe the two had come to East Prairie to buy drugs. The Sheriff seized a package of methamphetamine with a street value of $1,500 from Bailey. Both Shaffer and Bailey were placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. Shaffer is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a class C felony punishable upon conviction by up to 7 years in prison. Bailey is also charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Both remain in custody with bonds set at $50,000 cash only.