A car crashed into the front entrance of The Women’s Center domestic violence shelter of Carbondale Thursday afternoon! Board President Patricia Cosgrove says that around 3pm the driver of a blue Toyota SUV accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes while attempting park, slamming into the shelter causing extensive damage to a vestibule area. Carbondale police are investigating. No charges have been filed as of this morning