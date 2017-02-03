Amount of children requiring foster care jumps in the region…

Throughout the past three years the increasing number of children in the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division is surpassing the judicial district’s abilities to care them in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry Counties. Hope Children’s Home executive director Crissy Mayberry says the number of children in adoptive, foster, relative or group homes has gone from 293 in 2014 to the current 420. In the three counties, there are 65 licensed foster homes, with Cape Girardeau County having 49.Mayberry tells KZIM KSIM a few things that we can do to help

Mayberry says, the prevalence of drugs and drug exposure in the three counties could be responsible for the high amount of children.